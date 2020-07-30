Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Second woman reports being spat on in Vancouver’s Gastown

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 30, 2020 5:37 pm
Carolyn Yu says a man spat on her without provocation in Gastown on Monday.
Carolyn Yu says a man spat on her without provocation in Gastown on Monday. Global News

A second Vancouver woman has come forward to say she was the victim of a spitting assault in Gastown this week.

Carolyn Yu spoke up after Global News reported the case of Aigin Larki, who said a man spat on her on Water Street on Tuesday.

Read more: ‘It feels weaponized’: Woman worried about COVID-19 after being spat on in Vancouver’s Gastown

Yu says she was assaulted Monday night while heading home from dinner with a friend.

She told Global News she was at the intersection of Carrall and Cordova streets, when a man approached from behind, rattling on business windows.

“And then he came around, and spat in my face and walked away,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“He didn’t say anything, but I did notice he was armed; he had a pair of gardening shears on him, and that’s why I didn’t try and apprehend him or chase him down or anything.”

Woman alleges man spat on her in Gastown sparking COVID-19 concerns
Woman alleges man spat on her in Gastown sparking COVID-19 concerns

Yu said the experience left her shocked and disgusted.

With concerns about COVID-19, she tried to get the spit off her face as quickly as possible.

“I just slathered my face and neck and a little in my eye, to be honest, with hand sanitizer,” she said.

Tweet This

READ MORE: ‘This is criminal’: Video appears to show man spitting on elevator buttons in Vancouver

Trending Stories

Yu said she tried to report the incident the following day, but gave up after waiting an hour and a half to get through to the Vancouver police non-emergency line.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver police Sgt. Aaron Roed said police have seen an uptick in similar incidents in recent months.

“Since COVID in early March, we have seen an increase in people spitting on other people — and this is an assault,” he said.

“Don’t just dismiss something like this … We know there are health risks involved.”

Tougher charges to be laid against suspects who spit or cough on police
Tougher charges to be laid against suspects who spit or cough on police

Roed urged anyone who was a victim of a spit assault to call 911 if the incident is in progress and otherwise directed them to the non-emergency line.

He acknowledged that the line can see high call volume during business hours, but said it is less busy during non-peak hours.

READ MORE: Vancouver police looking for additional victims of alleged serial spitter

Story continues below advertisement

Yu, who has worked on and off in Gastown for the last eight years, told Global News she feels the area has changed for the worse.

Coronavirus outbreak: Man appears to spit on elevator buttons in Vancouver condo building
Coronavirus outbreak: Man appears to spit on elevator buttons in Vancouver condo building

She said the neighbourhood has always had a diverse mixture of people, but that recently the attitude has become more aggressive.

“It’s definitely a different atmosphere in Gastown, I don’t feel safe going back,” she said.

But Yu said she doesn’t feel more policing in the area will solve the problem.

She suspects her attacker was on drugs or suffering from mental health issues, and believes without tackling those problems nothing will change.

-With files from Catherine Urquhart

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirusvancouver policeSpitspit assaultgastown spitvancouver spit assaultWoman Spat Ongastown spittervancouver spitwoman spat on assaultwoman spat on vancouver
Flyers
More weekly flyers