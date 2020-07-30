B.C. Teachers Federations asking for start of school year to be pushed back to address plan concerns

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Teachers Federation (BCTF) is asking the provincial government to push back the start of the school year in order to address numerous concerns and allow for proper training under the new schooling model.

BCTF president Teri Mooring says a Sept. 8 return does not give teachers enough time to understand how to operate in the cohort system and could put the health and safety of teachers and students at risk.

“We have a concern about a return after a long weekend when long weekends are notoriously risky times for the transmission of the virus,” Mooring said.

“We think there is a multitude of reasons why the school year start should be pushed back so that families and teachers can feel very confident.”

Right now schools in the province will start Sept. 8, a day after Labour Day.

The province released a full back to school plan on Wednesday. The plan calls for a nearly full return to school for all students in the province Kindergarten to grade 12. Students will be put in cohorts of 60 in elementary and middle schools and cohorts of 120 in high schools.

The cohorts will include teachers, staff, and students and will be the primary interactions during class, library, gym and recess.

Mooring says when school begins the school districts must work directly with local teachers around what a return to the classroom looks like. Individual classroom teachers will need to adjust how they are teaching to accommodate COVID-19 changes.

The province has committed to bringing back a working group to address the concerns and the BCTF will be included in those conversations.

“This is brand new. A lot of unexpected things will come up and a lot of things will need to be solved,” Mooring said.

“Right now it is hard to determine how much time will be needed.”

Education Minister Rob Fleming says the province is prepared to consider a delay in the start of the school year but is currently targeting Sept. 8.

Fleming says the concerns of the BCTF and others will be dealt with in the working group and will address a number of issues including the start date.

“We are going to discuss a lot of things at the working group level. We are committed to a collaborative approach,” Fleming said.

“We will do what we need to do to have a strong restart.”