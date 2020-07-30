Ottawa teen with COVID-19 in hospital’s intensive care unit: OPH

Send this page to someone via email

An Ottawa teenager with COVID-19 is among those in intensive care for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to the latest data from the local public health unit.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) said Thursday that 15 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the city’s total to 2,496 since the pandemic began.

There were no new deaths in Ottawa related to COVID-19 in the past day.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Ottawa now stands at 248, a drop from 269 earlier this week.

Ten people are in hospital with COVID-19, with four in the intensive care unit.

One of those individuals needing intensive care is a youth between the ages of 10 and 19.

Health officials have pointed to a demographic shift as of late in efforts to subdue the virus, with younger residents now testing positive more often.

The virus has continued to seep its way into Ottawa child-care centres as well, with a fourth coronavirus outbreak now declared at a local daycare.

OPH’s coronavirus dashboard says an outbreak was officially declared at Grandir Ensemble’s La Maisonnee program on July 28. One staff member has tested positive for the virus, but no children have yet been affected.

Outbreaks at the other three affected daycares have seen four children and six staff test positive for the virus thus far.

Another outbreak was declared on July 29 after an employee tested positive for the virus at the Elisabeth Bruyere long-term care home.

Meanwhile, a repeat outbreak ended on Wednesday at the Madonna Care Centre in Ottawa after just one staff member tested positive.

There are 11 ongoing coronavirus outbreaks in Ottawa institutions.