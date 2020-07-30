Ontario reports 89 new coronavirus cases, 2nd day in a row with cases under 100

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 89 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 39,075.

This is the second day in a row Ontario is reporting fewer than 100 cases as Wednesday saw 76 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,772, as three new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 34,906 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 89 per cent of cases.

Thursday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from Windsor-Essex and Ottawa, which each reported 15 new cases. Peel Region added 12 more cases and Toronto has 10 new cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

“Locally, 28 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 of them reporting no new cases,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Yesterday, Ontario processed over 27,600 #COVID19 tests. Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients all declined. As always, today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 30, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

18,144 people are male — an increase of 52 cases.

20,642 people are female — an increase of 39 cases.

2,205 people are 19 and under — an increase of 13 cases.

11,925 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 43 cases.

11,773 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 21 cases.

7,133 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 12 cases.

6,032 people are 80 and over — no increase in cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Ontario has completed 2,141,939 tests so far for the virus. This is up 27,676 tests from the previous day. There are 28,267 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 84 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (down by seven from the previous day), with 27 patients in an intensive care unit (down by one) and 16 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by one).

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported by the province each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when it was first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

The newly reported numbers for Thursday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Wednesday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. Wednesday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,844 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which remains unchanged from the previous day, and there are 15 current outbreaks. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 12 active cases among long-term care residents and 37 active cases among staff.

