Three new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 658

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed three new novel coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 658, including 36 deaths.

Two of the cases involve people in between the ages of 18 and 34 in Bradford, Ont., while the other new case involves an Orillia, Ont., woman who’s between the ages of 45 and 64.

The Orillia case is community-acquired, while the Bradford cases are still under investigation.

Of the health unit’s total 658 cases, 601 people have recovered, while four remain in hospital. About 24 per cent of the health unit’s cases have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been 17 total coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with nine at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a group home.

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 89 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 39,075, including 2,772 deaths.