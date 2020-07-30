Menu

Comments

Health

Three new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 658

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 30, 2020 3:05 pm
Coronavirus: Investigation of criminal acts in long-term care ‘needs to go through proper channels’, minister says
While Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday that any long-term care home who committed acts of neglect must “be charged,” Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton added that an independent commission set up to look into problems in long-term care would not actually be able to press criminal charges. She said any investigation of criminal acts “needs to go through the proper channels.”

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed three new novel coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 658, including 36 deaths.

Two of the cases involve people in between the ages of 18 and 34 in Bradford, Ont., while the other new case involves an Orillia, Ont., woman who’s between the ages of 45 and 64.

Read more: Cineplex opening 25 theatres across Ontario, allowing 50 people per screen

The Orillia case is community-acquired, while the Bradford cases are still under investigation.

Of the health unit’s total 658 cases, 601 people have recovered, while four remain in hospital. About 24 per cent of the health unit’s cases have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been 17 total coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with nine at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a group home.

Read more: Ontario reports 89 new coronavirus cases, 2nd day in a row with cases under 100

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 89 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 39,075, including 2,772 deaths.

Coronavirus: Investigation of criminal acts in long-term care ‘needs to go through proper channels’, minister says
