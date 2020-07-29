Coronavirus: Investigation of criminal acts in long-term care ‘needs to go through proper channels’, minister says
While Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday that any long-term care home who committed acts of neglect must “be charged,” Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton added that an independent commission set up to look into problems in long-term care would not actually be able to press criminal charges. She said any investigation of criminal acts “needs to go through the proper channels.”