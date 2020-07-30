What’s open and closed in Waterloo Region on Civic Holiday 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Outside of a few options, Civic Holiday 2020 will be similar to ones in the past.

You won’t be able to catch a Kitchener Panthers ballgame or see a concert, but most other options are now available.

Here’s a roundup of what’s open and what’s closed on Civic Holiday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo Region on Civic Holiday

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Grand River Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule, while GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

The Ainslie Street Terminal will open from 10:05 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Civic Holiday. More details can be found on www.grt.ca.

Grand River Transit customer service centres at 105 King St. E. in Kitchener and 35 Ainslie St. S. in Cambridge will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There is regular curbside waste collection. All waste sites and administrative buildings for container pickup will be closed.

All Region of Waterloo libraries, children’s centres and home child-care offices will be closed.

All LCBO stores will be closed.

Select Beer Stores across the region will be open from 11 a.m until 6 p.m.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Civic Holiday

The Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory will be open. Timed tickets are required for access.

McDougall Cottage remains closed. It has not announced a reopening date yet.

The Fashion History Museum remains closed. It has not announced a reopening date yet.

Cambridge Centre for the Arts remains closed.

Arenas, libraries and city hall will be closed.

The John Dolson (indoor) pool will open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The Ed Newland (outdoor) pool will open from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Splash pads at Forbes Park, Riverside Park and Churchill Park will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Civic Holiday

THEMUSEUM will be closed. It is now open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Waterloo Region Museum/Doon Heritage Village will be closed. It will reopen on Aug. 4.

Homer Watson House & Gallery is closed on Mondays.

Joseph Schneider Haus remains closed to the public.

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

McLennan Park, Centreville-Chicopee and Kingsdale splash pads are open with limited opening times and occupancy limits.

Idlewood outdoor pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for family swims. Breithaupt Pool will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while Harry Class Pool will be open 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Splash pads at Breithaupt Park, Centreville Chicopee, Chandler Mowat, Doon Pioneer Park, Kingsdale, McLennan Park and Victoria Park will open from 11:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Activa Sportsplex will open for rentals.

All Kitchener public libraries and most community centres and arenas will be closed.

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Civic Holiday

Moses Springer outdoor pool will be open. Swimplex is closed but opens on Aug. 4.

All city libraries, community centres, city hall and the Waterloo Service Centre are closed.

The Clay & Glass Gallery is closed Mondays but has reopened.