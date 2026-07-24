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Canada

Saskatoon traffic snarled as city records 5th known overpass strike of 2026

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted July 24, 2026 7:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '5th overpass collision this year disrupts traffic in Saskatoon'
5th overpass collision this year disrupts traffic in Saskatoon
WATCH: Traffic is snarled all around Idylwyld Drive, Avenue C, and 51st Street this hour due to yet another overpass strike. Payton Zillich is at the scene, where a grain bin got lodged underneath the overpass along Idylwyld Drive.
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A semi-truck hauling a grain bin struck an overpass in Saskatoon on Friday, marking the fifth known such collision in the city this year.

Saskatoon police said the driver was travelling south on Idylwyld Drive when the truck failed to clear the height restrictions at the 51st Street overpass.

The grain bin struck the bridge, became dislodged from the trailer and was left wedged beneath the overpass, blocking the merge lane from westbound 51st Street.

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While the southbound lanes on Idylwyld Drive remained open, police warned removing and reloading the grain bin was expected to cause significant traffic delays. Drivers were urged to use alternate routes.

The latest crash comes after four overpass strikes in Saskatoon in March.

The most serious occurred on March 5, when a semi hauling an excavator struck the Highway 16 overpass at Highway 11, causing more than $283,000 in damage.

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The driver in that incident later pleaded guilty and was fined $11,200. The City of Saskatoon is also pursuing Bowline Logistics in court to recover $283,389.53 in repair costs.

A second overpass strike on March 11 at the 108th Street overpass has also resulted in charges. The driver and Keylee Contracting Ltd. are each charged with operating a vehicle in a manner that causes damage to city infrastructure.

Police did not immediately say whether charges are expected in Friday’s collision.

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