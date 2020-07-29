Restoration work continues on Aporia sculpture in downtown Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Passersby may have noticed black lines on the Aporia sculpture in front of the old Kitchener courthouse that appear to be the work of a terrible graffiti artist.

Fear not, they are just part of the ongoing restoration work of the 40-year-old sculpture, according to Waterloo Region’s Ellen McGahey.

Read more: Aporia sculpture in downtown Kitchener undergoing restoration

“There will be additional coats of orange applied as well over the next few days so long as the weather co-operates,” she said.

The sculpture, often referred to by locals as the “worm” or the “giant intestine,” is undergoing a $27,000 facelift as the building it fronts prepares for new tenants.

“Aporia is being restored as part of the overall conversion of the 200 Frederick courthouse to the new Waterloo Regional Police Central Division,” McGahey said a couple of weeks ago as work got underway.

Story continues below advertisement

The sculpture, which is made of fibreglass, was designed by noted artist Ed Zelenek.

It was a gift from the province to Waterloo Region in 1980.

McGahey said work on converting the old courthouse into the new police division is scheduled to be completed early in 2022.