Doug Ford back in Waterloo Region for 2nd visit this week

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in less than a week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be popping up at businesses in Waterloo Region as he continues his provincial tour to thank people for their efforts during the pandemic.

Ford will begin Friday’s visits with a tour of an Inksmith facility on Friday morning. The Kitchener-based company has quickly expanded after moving into the personal protective equipment market in March.

After lunch, the premier will be joined by Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli and Colleges and Universities Minister Ross Romano at Medical Innovation Xchange in Kitchener to make an announcement.

1:12 Coronavirus: Ontario provides $1.4 million for Cambridge-based N95 masks company Coronavirus: Ontario provides $1.4 million for Cambridge-based N95 masks company

From there, Ford will head to the Waterloo Brewing Company to pour the first indoor pint at the taphouse as Waterloo Region enters Stage 3 of the province’s plan for recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

His last stop will be at the Frito-Lay facility in Cambridge.

On Tuesday, Ford toured Eclipse Automation and the Challenger facility in Cambridge and Shaver Industries in Kitchener.

The premier’s visits kicked off a provincewide tour that will see him visit communities across the province to meet with those who he said “stepped up over the past few months.”