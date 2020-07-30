Menu

Food hall in Kitchener Market to reopen on Saturday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 30, 2020 4:00 pm
The Kitchener Market.
The Kitchener Market. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

For the first time since March, some of the food hall vendors at Kitchener Market will open on Saturday.

“It’s great to see the Kitchener Market slowly and safely return to its place as a community hub, we all know and love,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said in statement.

Read more: Kitchener, Cambridge farmers markets to return in June

“The market and food hall vendors are small businesses and for many, the pandemic has brought on challenging times – we need to continue to find ways to support our local small businesses. I encourage you to visit this holiday weekend and again many times in the weeks ahead.”

In honour of the occasion, the city says ice cream treats will be available for sale on Eby Street. There will also be live music.

Read more: No new positive COVID-19 tests in Waterloo Region for third time in four days

As is the case with the food market, the food hall will open from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Masks are a requirement in all areas of the market.

