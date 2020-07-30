Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man allegedly assaults mall security officer during arrest for theft: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 30, 2020 9:33 am
A Peterborough man is accused of assaulting a mall security officer during an arrest for theft.
A Peterborough man is accused of assaulting a mall security officer during an arrest for theft. File

A Peterborough man is facing charges including assault and theft following an incident in a mall parking on Thursday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers were dispatched to Lansdowne Place Mall where it was reported a man had allegedly removed items off a grocery store shelf and left without paying for them.

Read more: Peterborough teen charged after allegedly discharging BB gun at man: police

Police say a loss prevention officer followed the suspect outside the store and attempted to place him under arrest for theft. The suspect allegedly dropped the items and fled into the mall parking lot.

Police were called for assistance. Mall security located the suspect and attempted to place him under arrest again, at which point the suspect allegedly resisted and assaulted a security officer, police said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police arrived and continued the arrest.

Daniel Paul Manley, 45, of George Street North, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to resist, theft under $5,000, and failure to comply with probation.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Assault on police officers in Peterborough increase of over 240%
Assault on police officers in Peterborough increase of over 240%
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultTheftPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceShopliftingResisting ArrestLansdowne StreetLansdowne Placeresist arrestassault a peace officerintent to resistmall security officer assault
Flyers
More weekly flyers