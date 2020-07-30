Peterborough man allegedly assaults mall security officer during arrest for theft: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing charges including assault and theft following an incident in a mall parking on Thursday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers were dispatched to Lansdowne Place Mall where it was reported a man had allegedly removed items off a grocery store shelf and left without paying for them.

Police say a loss prevention officer followed the suspect outside the store and attempted to place him under arrest for theft. The suspect allegedly dropped the items and fled into the mall parking lot.

Police were called for assistance. Mall security located the suspect and attempted to place him under arrest again, at which point the suspect allegedly resisted and assaulted a security officer, police said.

Police arrived and continued the arrest.

Daniel Paul Manley, 45, of George Street North, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to resist, theft under $5,000, and failure to comply with probation.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

