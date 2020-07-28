Menu

Crime

Peterborough teen charged after allegedly discharging BB gun at man: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 9:30 am
peterborough-police2
A Peterborough teen faces charges including pointing a firearm. Peterborough Police Service

A 16-year-old Peterborough teen is facing charges, including pointing a firearm and assault with a weapon, following an incident on Monday that involved a BB gun.

Peterborough Police say around 2:10 p.m., they responded to a dispute in the area of Lake Street involving two male youth with weapons.

Witnesses told police that one of the youths had allegedly fired a BB gun several times at a man, striking him. The victim was not injured.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with pointing firearm, assault in reported domestic incidents

The youths fled the area on bicycles in the area of Olive Avenue and Perry Street.

Police say investigators located and seized the BB gun in the area of Lake Street.

Both youths were located a short time later. One of them was arrested but later released unconditionally, police said.

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

