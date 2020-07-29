Cochrane won’t impose mandatory masks unless town sees 10 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Cochrane won’t see a mandatory mask bylaw unless the town reaches 10 active cases of COVID-19.

Councillors made the decision on Wednesday, and said if the rule were to go into effect, it would only be repealed when the town sees fewer than 10 active cases for 14 days in a row. It would also apply to indoor public spaces and vehicles.

Mayor Jeff Genung said at this point, the town is focusing on education, rather than enforcement, of mask wearing.

“It is our responsibility as a community to ensure the safety of the most vulnerable,” Genung said.

“This bylaw represents our council’s commitment to utilizing every tool we can to ensure public safety, to protect our residents and keep our economy open. Our decision allows our community to continue to follow all measures to keep each other safe without the final step of making masks mandatory immediately.”

The town reminded residents that wearing a mask doesn’t mean people can stop other public health measures like hand washing and physical distancing.

There are a few exceptions to the bylaw:

Children under 5 years of age

People with underlying medical conditions or disabilities inhibiting their ability to wear a face covering

People who are unable to place, use or remove a face covering safely without assistance

People who are eating or drinking at a public premises that offers food or beverage services

People engaging in an athletic or fitness activity

Caregivers for those with disabilities if the face covering would hinder the persons accommodation needs

People who have temporarily removed their face covering where doing so is necessary to provide or receive a service (for example, a visit to the dentist)

“As some individuals may be unable to wear a mask, the Town of Cochrane is asking residents to be supportive of others in our community and remind residents that every person’s situation is different,” the town said.

The City of Airdrie also decided this week not to move forward with a mandatory mask bylaw for the time being, saying there would need to be a significant rise in cases for council to impose one.

The City of Calgary’s mandatory mask bylaw goes into effect on Aug. 1.

The Town of Cochrane said it will post more information on the bylaw online in the coming days.