3 more deaths reported at Edmonton care home amid COVID-19 outbreak; centre’s death toll now at 18

An Edmonton long-term care home has become the site of the largest COVID-19 outbreak in the city.

The number of active cases and the death toll continue to rise at the Good Samaritan Southgate care centre.

On Wednesday, the facility reported three more residents had passed away in connection to the outbreak. That brings the death toll at the site to 18.

There are now 72 active COVID-19 cases in residents and staff and eight employees have recovered.

A spokesperson with the Good Samaritan Society said there are currently 184 residents living at the Southgate care centre.

On Monday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health announced that Alberta Health has asked Alberta Health Services to work with the operator of the centre to provide “oversight and leadership.”

“We are taking this outbreak very seriously,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

Alberta Health said AHS will work with the Good Samaritan Society to “ensure that all processes and procedures are up to standard.”

“AHS is working with the operator to implement a plan to ensure the facility maintains full compliance within the next month, which includes securing necessary staff,” a statement from the health ministry read.

“We are confident they are doing everything possible to protect the health of residents and staff.”

–With files from Global News’ Caley Ramsay

