3 more deaths reported at south Edmonton care centre amid COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The deaths of three more residents at a south Edmonton care centre have been reported overnight amid a growing outbreak of COVID-19.

The Good Samaritan Society says 15 residents have now died as a result of the coronavirus outbreak at its Southgate Care Centre, which was declared in June. On Monday, 12 deaths at the facility had been reported.

In an update on its website Tuesday afternoon, the Good Samaritan Society said there are currently 48 active cases of COVID-19 in residents and 17 active cases in employees. Eight employees have recovered from the disease, according to the care home operator.

A spokesperson with the Good Samaritan Society said there are currently 184 residents living at the Southgate Care Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Julie Williams said the 15 people who have died of the disease include one woman who was 100, seven women in their 90s, three women in their 80s, three women in their 70s and one man in his 80s.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Monday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health announced that Alberta Health has asked Alberta Health Services to work with the operator of the centre to provide “oversight and leadership.”

“We are taking this outbreak very seriously,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

Alberta Health said AHS will work with the Good Samaritan Society to “ensure that all processes and procedures are up to standard.”

“AHS is working with the operator to implement a plan to ensure the facility maintains full compliance within the next month, which includes securing necessary staff,” a statement from the health ministry read.

“We are confident they are doing everything possible to protect the health of residents and staff.”

4:01 Alberta reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 304 new cases Alberta reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 304 new cases

On Monday, Hinshaw reported 304 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths due to the disease in the province over the last three days.

Story continues below advertisement

Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers are scheduled to be released online at 3:30 p.m.