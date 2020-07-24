6 deaths now linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Edmonton care centre

Send this page to someone via email

An outbreak of COVID-19 at a south Edmonton care centre has led to the deaths of six residents.

On Thursday afternoon, Alberta Health reported a woman in her 70s who was linked to the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre died as a result of COVID-19.

According to the Good Samaritan Society, six residents at the care home have died of the disease since the outbreak was declared.

Read more: 3rd death reported in connection to outbreak at Edmonton care centre

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 45 active cases of COVID-19 in residents at the home, according to the society. In addition, there are 15 active cases in employees. One resident and four employees have recovered.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The care home is located in Edmonton’s Duggan region, which is on the province’s “watch” list. An area is placed under the watch category when a local municipal district has 50 active cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population with at least 10 active cases.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Friday morning, the Duggan area was listed as having 47 active cases of COVID-19 and an active case rate of 116.3 per 100,000.

On Thursday, Alberta reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths related to the disease.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health expressed concern with the rising number of cases in the province.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said there were 106 people in hospital, 21 of whom were in intensive care as of Thursday afternoon. That marked the highest number of admissions on a single day since 113 people were admitted to hospital on April 30.

“This needs to be a wake-up call,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said. “I am very concerned by these numbers.”

The number of active cases in Alberta has spiked from 590 on July 9 to 1,293 on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement