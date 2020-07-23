Menu

Health

Alberta to provide COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted July 23, 2020 1:06 pm
People wear face masks as they wait to enter a store in Montreal, Saturday, July 11, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
People wear face masks as they wait to enter a store in Montreal, Saturday, July 11, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta on Friday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

On Wednesday, Alberta Health confirmed an additional 133 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Of those cases, 102 people were in hospital with 18 in intensive care. The province also announced two more deaths on Wednesday, bringing the provincial death toll to 174.

Alberta Health said two women, one in her 90s and the other in her 80s, died in connection to the outbreak at Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre in Edmonton.

During her last news conference on Tuesday, Hinshaw pleaded with Albertans to continue to follow public health measures.

“I am very concerned by the continued rise in active cases,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said at a news conference Tuesday. “[But] all is not lost. I believe we can turn this tide.”
As of Wednesday, 8,436 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19 and 606,465 coronavirus tests have been completed.

This story will be updated after Hinshaw’s news conference.

