3rd death reported in connection to outbreak at Edmonton care centre

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton family is remembering their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who died after contracting COVID-19 at an Edmonton care facility currently in the midst of an outbreak.

Helen Kozoway, 94, died Monday afternoon after testing positive for the virus less than a week earlier.

Helen Kozoway,94, celebrates a birthday with family. The mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away after contracting COVID-19.

Kozoway was a resident at the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre in south Edmonton, and, according to Alberta Health, is the third person to have died in connection with an outbreak at the facility.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 1 new death reported amid COVID-19 outbreak at Edmonton’s Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In a statement on the facility’s website Tuesday morning, GSSCC said there were 43 active cases of COVID-19 in residents, 11 staff members have tested positive and one resident and four employees have recovered.

When Kozoway first tested positive for the virus, her family expressed concern about how the outbreak was being handled by the facility and frustration over communication about their mother’s health. At the time, the facility said it wasn’t known how the virus entered the building.

Interim president and CEO of the Good Samaritan Society, Michelle Bonnici, said outbreak protocols are in place, all asymptomatic residents are being retested, resident movement throughout the home is being restricted and employees are wearing appropriate PPE.

Bonnici also said enhanced cleaning protocols are in place, outdoor visits have been cancelled and employees and residents are screened twice a day, including temperature checks.

“Our employees and residents are doing as well as can be during this difficult time,” she said in the statement. Tweet This

READ MORE: Alberta families desperate for changes to long-term care after COVID-19 outbreaks

Ken Kozoway said his mother had been at Good Samaritan Southgate for approximately one year. The 94-year-old had dementia.

Story continues below advertisement

She is being remembered for her love of walking, gardening, baking and knitting, and leaves behind four children, 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Helen Kozoway dressed in brown, 94, poses with family. Supplied