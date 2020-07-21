Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Alberta to provide COVID-19, education re-entry update Tuesday afternoon

By Demi Knight Global News
Alberta to unveil back-to-school plan for fall 2020
Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange is expected to provide an update on Alberta’s education re-entry plan for the upcoming school year on Tuesday afternoon. Tom Vernon explains on the noon news what we know so far about the possible scenarios.

As cases of the novel coronavirus continue to climb in Alberta, the province’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update on Alberta’s number of confirmed cases Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:00 p.m., Dr. Deena Hinshaw will be joined by Premier Jason Kenney and Education Minister Adriana LaGrange, who will also provide an update on Alberta’s education re-entry plan for the upcoming school year.

The news conference will be streamed live in this article.

Read more: Alberta records 368 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, 3 new deaths

On Monday, Alberta confirmed 368 new cases had been identified since Friday, with Saturday showing the highest jump in cases over a one-day period since early May.

Over the last two weeks, the province’s new daily case count has continued to climb, surpassing the 1,000 mark of active cases on Monday.

Alberta’s major cities remain home to the highest case counts, with the Calgary zone sitting at 553 and 225 active cases in the Edmonton zone on Monday.

Read more: Alberta working with 3 scenarios for school re-entry plan

As case counts continue to climb, the province is also looking at how and when to safely resume classes amid the pandemic.

In mid-March all in-person classes were cancelled, now as September quickly approaches, Alberta is looking to solidify a plan on how to get students back to education in the least disruptive and safe manner.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus updateJason Kenneydr deena hinshawAdriana LaGrangeAlberta COVID-19 UpdateAlberta Education MinisterAlberta education planAlberta education update
