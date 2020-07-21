Alberta to provide COVID-19, education re-entry update Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

As cases of the novel coronavirus continue to climb in Alberta, the province’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update on Alberta’s number of confirmed cases Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:00 p.m., Dr. Deena Hinshaw will be joined by Premier Jason Kenney and Education Minister Adriana LaGrange, who will also provide an update on Alberta’s education re-entry plan for the upcoming school year.

The news conference will be streamed live in this article.

On Monday, Alberta confirmed 368 new cases had been identified since Friday, with Saturday showing the highest jump in cases over a one-day period since early May.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Over the last two weeks, the province’s new daily case count has continued to climb, surpassing the 1,000 mark of active cases on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta’s major cities remain home to the highest case counts, with the Calgary zone sitting at 553 and 225 active cases in the Edmonton zone on Monday.

As case counts continue to climb, the province is also looking at how and when to safely resume classes amid the pandemic.

In mid-March all in-person classes were cancelled, now as September quickly approaches, Alberta is looking to solidify a plan on how to get students back to education in the least disruptive and safe manner.