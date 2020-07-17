1 new death reported amid COVID-19 outbreak at Edmonton’s Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre

A COVID-19 outbreak at a south Edmonton continuing care centre continues to grow, with one additional death related to the disease reported Friday.

In an update on its website Friday morning, Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre said there are 34 active cases of COVID-19 in residents at the facility. In addition, there are nine active cases of the novel coronavirus in staff members.

Two residents have died of COVID-19; the first death was reported earlier this week and the second on Friday morning.

So far, one resident and four employees have recovered, according to the Good Samaritan Society.

The number of cases at the facility has grown since Alberta’s chief medical officer of health provided an update on the outbreak on Thursday. Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Thursday that the outbreak included 31 total cases — 23 active, seven recovered and one death.

Story continues below advertisement

Family with mother who contracted COVID-19 at care centre raises concerns

Ken Kozoway’s mother Helen has been at Good Samaritan Southgate for approximately one year. The 94-year-old is living with dementia and Kozoway said the separation from her has been difficult.

“I miss her, even though she can’t remember [me]. She looked after me [growing up]. I’m trying to look after her,” he said. Tweet This

Kozoway said his family was informed Tuesday that his mother tested positive for COVID-19.

“My mom’s 94. I just hope she doesn’t suffer. She already has breathing problems as it is,” he said.

He is frustrated by the rising case numbers at the facility and is grappling with how the virus entered the facility in the first place.

“How did she get it? Because there are no visitors allowed. How did this happen? How?”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Kozoway is also upset what the facility’s communication with his family about his mother’s health.

“I phone every morning between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. and the lady at the desk is actually super. She knows me but it seems like, how is mom doing? [And] she reads off a piece of paper… it seems to be a standard written answer,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s no transparency.”

In a statement to Global News, interim president and CEO of the Good Samaritan Society Michelle Bonnici said it isn’t known how exactly how the virus entered the building.

She said outbreak protocols are in place, all asymptomatic residents are being retested, resident movement throughout the home is being restricted and employees are wearing appropriate PPE.

Bonnici also said enhancing cleaning protocols are in place, outdoor visits have been cancelled and employees and residents are screened twice a day, including temperature checks.

“Our employees and residents are doing as well as can be during this difficult time,” she said in the statement.

Bonnici also said the facility is in contact with employees, residents and loved ones about the situation.

“With over 200 residents at the care home, employees are doing their best to keep all of the families up to date with specific information on cases while actively providing care,” Bonnici said.

“We understand that this issue is happening in real time, and we also understand families have important questions that need answers. We are undertaking recording videos to share information and to provide answers to questions.”

Alberta eases visitor restrictions at continuing care facilities

On Thursday, Hinshaw announced the province plans to ease visitor restrictions at continuing care facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting next Thursday, July 23, Alberta will shift from a “restricted access” to a “safe access” approach. This means each facility will create a local visitor policy specific to its site after consulting with residents, family and staff.

Under the new policy, each resident will be able to designate two support people — up from one under the previous restrictions.

Those two people will be able to visit as often as they like and for as long as they like, as long as they co-ordinate with the facility.

6:50 Alberta relaxes rules around continuing care centre visits and COVID-19 Alberta relaxes rules around continuing care centre visits and COVID-19

Depending on the residents’ health, outdoor visits will be allowed with up to four additional visitors and will no longer require one of those visitors to be the designated support person.

Story continues below advertisement

“While the baseline for the number of visitors allowed will be open somewhat for all facilities, we are also setting out the possibility that some facilities may be less restrictive if their residents collectively agree to assume more risk,” Hinshaw said.

“There are no risk-free options with COVID-19,” she said. “This virus is still here and residents in these facilities remain uniquely vulnerable. Tweet This

“At the same time, we must also consider the overall health and well-being of those residents and the risks of isolation brought on by strict, universally applied visitor restrictions.”

On Thursday, Alberta recorded its highest daily jump in COVID-19 cases since early May. An additional 120 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, along with two additional deaths.

With files from Kirby Bourne.

Story continues below advertisement