Alberta’s chief medical officer of health to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update Tuesday afternoon on the COVID-19 situation in the province.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to address the media at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

On Monday, Hinshaw said the province had recorded 230 new cases of COVID-19 and one death related to the disease over the previous three days. Of those, 54 cases were confirmed on Friday, 96 cases were confirmed on Saturday and 80 cases were confirmed on Sunday.

Saturday marked the most confirmed cases in Alberta since 96 were confirmed on May 10.

Hinshaw also noted there were more cases with unknown sources than there were one week ago.

“We cannot do this alone. We need each other to get through this,” she said.

Hinshaw was joined by Premier Jason Kenney, who was asked whether the province had a date in mind for when Alberta might move into Phase 3 of its relaunch plan.

“I would love to get to Phase 3 as quickly as possible but that will be up to how Albertans conduct themselves in the days and weeks to come,” Kenney said.

Kenney, along with Hinshaw and Health Minister Tyler Shandro, also used Monday’s announcement to urge Albertans to wear masks in public spaces where two metres of physical distance cannot be maintained.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 676 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. So far, 7,989 people have recovered from the disease. Alberta has seen 161 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.