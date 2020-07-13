Menu

Health

Alberta health officials to provide updates on COVID-19 and free mask program

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
WATCH LIVE: At 1 p.m., Alberta health officials and premier to provide COVID-19 update and update on the province's free mask program.

Alberta Health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province Monday afternoon, as well as an update on the provincial government’s free mask plan.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Premier Jason Kenney are scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this post.

Read more: Alberta confirms 77 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

The numbers provided in Monday’s update will include cases confirmed over the weekend as the province no longer provides those numbers on the weekend.

This is Hinshaw’s first live COVID-19 update since July 2. The chief medical officer of health took last week off to spend time with her family.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus: WHO chief says “too many countries headed in wrong direction”
Coronavirus: WHO chief says “too many countries headed in wrong direction”

On Friday, there were an additional 77 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in Alberta. The death toll was adjusted after a death previously thought to be related to COVID-19 was found to be unrelated.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

There have been 160 COVID-19-related deaths in Alberta.

Read more: Beachgoers crowd Sylvan Lake despite pandemic rules: ‘COVID-19 is still here’

On June 8, Alberta launched a program allowing residents to get free four-packs of face masks at participating drive-thru restaurants across the province. The program was paused on June 22 after handing out 20 million masks.

At that time, the province said the program would ramp up again in July. Shandro is expected to provide information on the second phase of the program on Monday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Phase 1 of Alberta mask program complete, 20M more coming in July

The first phase of the program saw 600 A&W, McDonald’s and Tim Hortons locations offer free masks. The province didn’t say whether drive-thrus would be used again in Phase 2.

This post will be updated after the 1 p.m. news conference.

