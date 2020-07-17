Alberta confirms 105 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, 2 additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Another 105 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus were reported by Alberta Health Friday afternoon.

That brings the provincial total to 9,219. The province surpassed 9,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Alberta’s death toll has climbed by two as Alberta Health reported a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s died. The two were linked to outbreaks at the Father Lacombe Nursing Home in Calgary and the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre in Edmonton, respectively.

There have been 167 Albertans who have died related to COVID-19 to date.

There are currently 859 active cases across the province. The majority of active cases remain in the major cities with the Edmonton zone reporting 213 cases and the Calgary zone at 385 cases.

There are 64 active cases in the North zone, 92 active cases in the Central zone, 99 active cases reported in the south zone and six cases that aren’t linked to a specific zone.

As of Friday, 8,193 Albertans had recovered from COVID-19.

On Thursday, the province added three more areas to the “watch” category on the reopening status map, bringing the total number of areas in the category to seven. On Friday, there were nine zones listed under that category, including one in Edmonton and two in Calgary.

To date, Alberta has performed 566,972 tests.

