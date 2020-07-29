Nat Bailey Stadium, home of the Vancouver Canadians, available to rent

Send this page to someone via email

The iconic Nat Bailey Stadium may not be welcoming any Vancouver Canadians baseball fans right now, but it’s still open for business.

Anyone can now rent out the stadium and host an event.

“It’s a little quiet on the baseball front right now, but when you think about how you can rent this stadium now, right in the heart of Vancouver on a beautiful sun-shining afternoon, this might be the best-kept secret in the city at this point,” Rob Fai, broadcaster and media liaison for the Vancouver Canadians told Global News.

“Gosh, if you wanted to do a wedding reception, if you wanted to do any of that stuff, we can get you started.”

Two hours of field rental will cost $1,500. Details can be found on the Canadians’ website.

“Our stadium right now is professional-baseball ready. The only problem is that we don’t have a professional baseball team right now. So the beauty of it is, you know, as a regular fan… you get the opportunity to rent this stadium out,” Fai added.

Any event is possible from weddings to picnics to setting up your own baseball game.

Groups will be limited to 30 people and no equipment will be provided.

“This ballpark is your ballpark for the rest of the summer,” Fai said.