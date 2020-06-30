Vancouver Canadians 2020 baseball season officially cancelled due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Canadians will not be playing baseball at Nat Bailey Stadium this summer.

The Northwest League club made the announcement Tuesday after Major League Baseball said it will not provide affiliated minor-league teams with players for the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Read more: BC Lions staffer tests positive for novel coronavirus

“Our only priority throughout the entire process has always been the health and well-being of our fans, players, partners and staff,” team president Andy Dunn said in a statement.

“We have been in constant contact with health and municipal authorities in addition to both MLB and (Minor League Baseball) throughout this process and remain positive and encouraged by what lies ahead for both the Canadians and the NWL as we now turn our sights toward the 2021 season.”

Story continues below advertisement

The cancellation marks the first time the C’s have not played at Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey since 1977.

The Canadians play in the eight-team Northwest League, a Class A short-season league that usually runs from mid-June to early September.

Fans who purchased tickets are asked to visit the team website for refund information.