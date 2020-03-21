BC Lions staffer tests positive for novel coronavirus

A member of the Canadian Football League’s BC Lions operations department has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lions issued a statement Friday night announcing they were made aware of an employee who has the coronavirus. The person, who has not been named, is currently at home in isolation.

The team says the employee was last at club headquarters on March 13. The team remains in constant communication with doctors to determine the best course of action for ensuring the safety of other employees who have been in contact with the infected person.

