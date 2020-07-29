Menu

Crime

Okanagan mother speaks after bullets fired into West Kelowna home

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 7:02 pm
Samantha Rosvold-Mills and her two children were home during the shooting.
Samantha Rosvold-Mills and her two children were home during the shooting. Global News

A home in West Kelowna was peppered by bullets early Tuesday morning, according to the RCMP.

The home, at the Trail Park Mobile Villas in the 1600 block of Ross Road, was occupied by Samantha Rosvold-Mills and her two children, aged seven and nine, at the time of the shooting.

They were fast asleep as the shooting happened around 1 a.m.

Read more: IIO of B.C. investigating 2 separate deaths in Central Okanagan

“We were sleeping,” Rosvold-Mills told Global News on Wednesday.

“I’m not exactly sure how or why (the shooting happened). All I know is that I’m scared.”

Rosvold-Mills said she was awoken by the sound of something breaking.

“At first I thought something fell in the house and broke. I thought it was the dog,” said Rosvold-Mills.

“When I came out, I saw the gunshots and then saw a man standing on the deck. Someone tall.”

Read more: West Kelowna property hit in overnight shooting

The West Kelowna mother said she screamed and the man took off.

Rosvold-Mills said she has no idea why her family would be the target of a shooting.

“It’s unbelievable,” she said. “I don’t understand why someone would do this to me, my kids and my house.”

Read more: ‘Disruptive’ Peachland man arrested after allegedly disrupting investigation, RCMP say

Rosvold-Mills says she moved back into the home last week after moving out last October when she split with her husband.

She says her husband had been living there with a roommate before moving out recently.

“Myself and my kids are damaged, that’s something that will never go away,” said Rosvold-Mills.

She said they’ll be moving out of the home as soon as possible.

Not criminally responsible verdict in Salmon Arm church shooting case
Not criminally responsible verdict in Salmon Arm church shooting case
RCMP Kelowna Okanagan central okanagan West Kelowna targeted shooting West Kelowna RCMP West Kelowna Shooting BC targeted shooting
