West Kelowna property hit in overnight shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A residence on Ross Road in West Kelowna was hit by bullets early Tuesday morning, police said.

RCMP said they got a report of gunfire in the 1600 block of Ross Road around 1 a.m.

Read more: Man injured in West Kelowna shooting

“Front-line officers flooded the area and located a residence that had been struck several times by gunfire,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a media release.

“The residence was occupied at the time. Fortunately, no one was injured.”

The police investigation is continuing and the RCMP is asking any witnesses to call the West Kelowna detachment or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement