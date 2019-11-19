Menu

Crime

West Kelowna man, accused of targeted shooting, remains in custody

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 4:30 pm
The 7200 block of Highway 97, south of Peachland.
The 7200 block of Highway 97, south of Peachland. Courtesy: Google Street Maps / Global News

A West Kelowna man arrested in connection with what police believed to be a targeted shooting on Aug. 11, at a house south of Peachland, remains in custody on 10 serious charges.

Johnathan Burns was arrested on Aug. 16 in West Kelowna’s Glenrosa neighbourhood by RCMP and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team.

The 31-year-old has been charged with causing bodily harm with intent, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, disguise with intent, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, use of a firearm in an offence and mischief.

On Aug. 11 at 5:47 p.m., RCMP were called to a report of a shooting outside a home in the 7200 block of Highway 97, south of Peachland.

RCMP said a man had sustained a gunshot wound, and was taken to hospital for treatment and released.

The suspect was said to be wearing a black t-shirt and had his face covered at the time of the shooting, according to information released by police.

RCMP believed the incident to be isolated.

Burns’ next court appearance is Nov. 28.

 

