50 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan reported 50 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the majority in the north region, bringing overall cases in the province to 1,268.

Health officials said 44 cases are in the north, three in the south, two in Regina and one in the central region.

Forty-four of the new cases are from one communal living setting, officials said.

There are currently 322 active cases in Saskatchewan, the highest active case count since the pandemic started.

Of the active cases, 143 are in the south, 78 in the central region, 58 in the north, 31 in Saskatoon and area, six in the far north and five in Regina and area.

The province reported 22 new recoveries, bringing overall recoveries to 929.

Fifteen people are currently in hospital. Five are in intensive care — three in Saskatoon and two in Regina.

Seventeen deaths have been reported in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

202 people are 19 and under

416 people are 20 to 39

394 are 40 to 59

215 people are 60 to 79

41 people are 80 and over

Females make up 51 per cent of the cases, males 49 per cent.

Officials said 617 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 202 are travel-related, 299 have no known exposure and 150 are under investigation by public health.

Saskatchewan has completed 95,024 tests so far for the virus, up 1,355 from Tuesday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

