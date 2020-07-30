Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Hottest air in Canada blasting region with heat

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Highs continue to soar into the upper 30s for the final day of July on Friday.
Highs continue to soar into the upper 30s for the final day of July on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

After a sunny and hot start to the week in the Okanagan, the first wave of clouds in awhile will slide on Thursday.

The Okanagan was the hottest place in Canada on Tuesday and Wednesday, and could be again on Thursday, as temperatures soar into the 37- to 38-degree range in some areas, which will feel closer to 40 with humidity.

Highs in the 37-degree range will linger for the final day of July on Friday, under a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers and storms during the evening.

There is the risk of a shower late Friday in the Okanagan and Shuswap.
There is the risk of a shower late Friday in the Okanagan and Shuswap. SkyTracker Weather

The August long weekend starts on a mostly sunny note on Saturday and Sunday, with afternoon temperatures in the low 30s before falling to the high 20s with a few more clouds for B.C. Day on Monday.

Afternoon highs return to the mid-20s with a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm for the first work week of August.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

