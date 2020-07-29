Menu

Lifestyle

Orillia’s Mississaga Street to close to traffic Saturday nights for patio program

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Since early July, some downtown Orillia streets have been closed to allow for the operation of the city's patio initiative, which allows restaurants and retailers to expand into the street. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Beginning this weekend, Orillia, Ont.’s Mississaga Street, from Matchedash to Andrew streets, will close to traffic on Saturday evenings for the city’s patio program that’s been set up amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Since early July, some downtown Orillia streets have been closed to allow for the operation of the city’s patio initiative, which allows restaurants and retailers to expand into the street.

Read more: Orillia extends free transit while waiving of property tax penalty, interest expires July 31

“The Friday street closure experiment has been a resounding success,” Orillia Ward 1 councillor and economic recovery task force chair, Ted Emond, said in a statement.

“It has been very popular with local residents who have been able to enjoy their favourite restaurants in an open-air setting, and it has provided downtown retailers with the opportunity to capitalize on the increased traffic to generate some much-needed revenue during this time.”

The success of Friday’s patio program is what led to the program’s expansion on Saturday nights, from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Read more: Orillia Farmers’ Market to open this weekend amid Phase 3 of Ontario reopening

Orillia officials say the evening road closures will continue throughout August but only if residents and visitors continue to physically distance and wear masks indoors.

“The health and safety of our community and those who visit remains paramount,” Emond said. “Please take advantage of the hand sanitization stations we have available and enjoy the street entertainment responsibly.”

Roads closed to traffic on Fridays:

  • All blocks on Mississaga Street, from Matchedash to Andrew streets, are closed to traffic from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.
  • Peter Street, between Colborne Street East and Mississaga Street East, are closed to traffic from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Roads closed to traffic on Saturdays:

  • All blocks on Mississaga Street, from Matchedash to Andrew streets, are closed to traffic from 5:30 pm. until 11 p.m.
