RCMP warn to ‘expect delays’ on QEII Highway north of Calgary after cruiser crash

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
File: RCMP cruiser.
File: RCMP cruiser. The Canadian Press

The QEII Highway north of Calgary has been reduced to one lane as police investigate a crash between a police vehicle and a van.

Airdrie RCMP officers were called to Highway 2 south of Highway 72 near Crossfield, Alta., at around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the highway.

In a news release sent out just before 10 a.m., RCMP said delays in the area can be expected “for several hours” as they investigate.

RCMP said the officer in the police cruiser was assessed on scene by EMS, while the driver of the van was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The town of Crossfield is located about 30 kilometres north of Calgary.

