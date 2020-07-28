Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

1 taken to hospital after rollover near Commonwealth Stadium

By Allison Bench Global News
Collision on Stadium Road in central Edmonton
Our Global 1 news helicopter spotted a collision scene involving two vehicles, on which was on its roof, on Stadium Road near 112 Avenue in central Edmonton on Tuesday evening.

One person was taken to hospital after a vehicle rollover near Commonwealth Stadium around 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

It happened at 112 Avenue and Stadium Road. Police were already in the area at the time investigating another minor collision when the rollover occurred.

Trending Stories

Read more: South Edmonton collision leaves 2 people in critical condition

Officers were directing traffic due to a power outage taking out the lights at the intersection when the collisions occurred.

Police did not provide details on the age and gender of the injured person, but said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton TrafficEdmonton collisionedmonton crashcommonwealth stadium crashedmonton rollovervehicle rollover edmonton
Flyers
More weekly flyers