1 taken to hospital after rollover near Commonwealth Stadium

One person was taken to hospital after a vehicle rollover near Commonwealth Stadium around 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

It happened at 112 Avenue and Stadium Road. Police were already in the area at the time investigating another minor collision when the rollover occurred.

Officers were directing traffic due to a power outage taking out the lights at the intersection when the collisions occurred.

Police did not provide details on the age and gender of the injured person, but said their injuries were not life-threatening.

