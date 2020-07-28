Menu

Crime

Video appears to show violent daylight shooting outside Pickering home

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 5:13 pm
Video appears to show violent daylight shooting in Pickering
WATCH ABOVE: Durham Regional Police have released security video appearing to show a violent daylight shooting at a Pickering home on Monday. Officers are appealing for anyone who has information about the shooting to contact them. The victim, a 37-year-old man, suffered serious injuries but remains in hospital in stable condition.

Durham Regional Police have released security video appearing to show a violent daylight shooting in Pickering on Monday.

Police said they were called to Woodview Drive around 5 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots being heard.

Officers said four male suspects wearing masks in a “newer model” white car were seen driving up to a home on the street as a 37-year-old man was getting out of his vehicle.

Read more: Man injured after targeted shooting in driveway of Pickering home, police say

The video, which has been posted on social media in the hope that it will help draw in tips to identify those responsible, appears to show two gunmen firing out of the car from the roadway at the victim.

“The suspect vehicle then began to leave, but returned when the victim was seen moving,” police said in a news release.

“One suspect then walks up closer to the victim and fires several more rounds at him before returning to the white vehicle, which then sped away.”

Officers said on Tuesday the victim suffered serious injuries but was in hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was targeted.

Officers have described the suspect who exited the vehicle as a male with a slim build, about five-foot-ten who was wearing black running shoes and black clothing.

Anyone with information or security video from the area is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

