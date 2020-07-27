Man injured after targeted shooting in driveway of Pickering home, police say

Durham Regional Police say a man is in serious, but stable condition after he was shot in the driveway of a west Pickering home.
Emergency crews were called to the home on Woodview Drive, west of Altona Road and south of Twyn Rivers Drive, late Monday afternoon.
A police spokesperson told Global News the victim was taken to hospital where he was stabilized.
Officers said in an update that the shooting was “not a random attack.”
Police said the shooter was seen in a white car.
