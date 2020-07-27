Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man injured after targeted shooting in driveway of Pickering home, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
The shooting happened on Woodview Drive Monday evening.
The shooting happened on Woodview Drive Monday evening. Max Trotta / Global News

Durham Regional Police say a man is in serious, but stable condition after he was shot in the driveway of a west Pickering home.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Woodview Drive, west of Altona Road and south of Twyn Rivers Drive, late Monday afternoon.

A police spokesperson told Global News the victim was taken to hospital where he was stabilized.

Officers said in an update that the shooting was “not a random attack.”

Trending Stories

Police said the shooter was seen in a white car.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeDurham Regional PolicePickering CrimePickering shootingPickering gun violencePickering shootingsWoodview Drive shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers