Man injured after targeted shooting in driveway of Pickering home, police say

Durham Regional Police say a man is in serious, but stable condition after he was shot in the driveway of a west Pickering home.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Woodview Drive, west of Altona Road and south of Twyn Rivers Drive, late Monday afternoon.

A police spokesperson told Global News the victim was taken to hospital where he was stabilized.

Officers said in an update that the shooting was “not a random attack.”

Police said the shooter was seen in a white car.

Male shot in his driveway on Woodview Drive in Pickering by a male in a white car. Not a random attack. He is being transported to hospital with serious injuries. Investigation is now underway. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) July 27, 2020

