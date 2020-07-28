Swimmer dies after jumping from bridge into remote Manitoba lake

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old man from Sherridon, Man., has died after jumping from a bridge into a lake in a remote area north of Flin Flon.

RCMP say the man and a family member were swimming in Kisseynew Lake on July 26 when the incident happened.

According to Mounties, the family member searched the water after the man jumped from the bridge and didn’t resurface, but was unable to find him.

RCMP were not called until later in the day since the remote area has no cell coverage.

Mounties searched the area that day and continued into the following day. At approximately 2:30 p.m. on July 27, the man’s body was found in the water near the bridge.

Story continues below advertisement

Kesseynew Lake is roughly 30 kilometres southwest of Sherridon.

The investigation continues.