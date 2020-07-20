Manitoba man drowns while scuba diving: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 55-year-old man has died in a scuba diving incident in Manitoba’s Whiteshell region.

Police say the diver was reported to have been pulled unconscious and not breathing from Falcon Lake yesterday afternoon.

On July 19, Falcon Lake #rcmpmb responded to a scuba diving incident at West Hawk Lake. 3 divers were in 20m of water when one diver, a 55yo from Wpg, required assistance. He was brought to the surface by another diver & CPR was started. He was later pronounced deceased on scene. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 20, 2020

They say the man had been diving at a depth of about 20 metres when two fellow divers noticed that he required assistance and brought him to the surface.

The Mounties say that despite efforts by the local fire department and bystanders to resuscitate him, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

