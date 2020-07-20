Manitoba man drowns while scuba diving: RCMP

A 55-year-old man has died in a scuba diving incident in Manitoba’s Whiteshell region.
Police say the diver was reported to have been pulled unconscious and not breathing from Falcon Lake yesterday afternoon.
They say the man had been diving at a depth of about 20 metres when two fellow divers noticed that he required assistance and brought him to the surface.
The Mounties say that despite efforts by the local fire department and bystanders to resuscitate him, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
