Manitoba man drowns while scuba diving: RCMP

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Police say da man has died in a scuba diving incident in Manitoba's Whiteshell region.
Police say da man has died in a scuba diving incident in Manitoba's Whiteshell region.

A 55-year-old man has died in a scuba diving incident in Manitoba’s Whiteshell region.

Police say the diver was reported to have been pulled unconscious and not breathing from Falcon Lake yesterday afternoon.

They say the man had been diving at a depth of about 20 metres when two fellow divers noticed that he required assistance and brought him to the surface.

Read more: Manitoba man drowns while fishing on Lake of the Woods: RCMP

The Mounties say that despite efforts by the local fire department and bystanders to resuscitate him, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Drowning Prevention Week
Drowning Prevention Week
© 2020 The Canadian Press
