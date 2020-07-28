Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam handed life sentence in Vancouver double killing

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains graphic details and is not suitable for all readers.

A man convicted of killing a Vancouver couple inside their home has been given a life sentence with 25 years before being eligible for parole.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Laura Gerow said Tuesday there is “insufficient evidence” that Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam would pose a danger to the community in 25 years, and reiterated that parole is not guaranteed.

Kam was found guilty in June on two counts of first-degree murder in the 2017 deaths of Richard Jones, 64, and Dianna Mah Jones, 68.

The question put before the judge during the trial was not whether Kam killed the couple, but whether the deaths were planned and deliberate.

Kam had admitted to the slayings and described them in detail while testifying.

Gerow said his attack was controlled, not frenzied, and that his motive was not robbery or theft.

“His conduct was incomprehensible,” stated Gerow in her ruling.

“Mr. Kam’s actions before, during and after (the killings) were goal orientated.”

She added that his explanation about why he bought a hatchet, gloves and a baseball hat two weeks before the killings were not believable.

Kam slashed Jones more than 100 times, and cut Mah-Jones’ throat, then ate a peach and drank some milk from the couple’s fridge before leaving their home.

Gerow ruled that the couple’s extensive injuries, inflicted with significant force, spoke to intent.

The minimum sentence is life in prison without a chance of parole for 25 years.

Crown pushed to have him remain behind bars for at least 50 years. Defence sought a minimum sentence, saying Kam wouldn’t have a chance for parole until he was 75 years old.

The couple’s friends had said they hope Kam would receive two life sentences.

— With files from Rumina Daya