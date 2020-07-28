Police investigating break-in at Gravenhurst Wharf business

Send this page to someone via email

Bracebridge OPP say they’re investigating a break-in that took place at a Gravenhurst Wharf business overnight on July 22.

According to police, an unknown number of suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“They entered through a window,” Bracebridge OPP Const. Samantha Bigley told Global News. “There was no damage to the building.”

Bigley said the break-in took place in the area that’s closest to the shipyards and that police are looking for any video surveillance that may have been taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

