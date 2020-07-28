Menu

Crime

Police investigating break-in at Gravenhurst Wharf business

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 1:59 pm
According to police, an unknown number of suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The Canadian Press

Bracebridge OPP say they’re investigating a break-in that took place at a Gravenhurst Wharf business overnight on July 22.

According to police, an unknown number of suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Read more: Gravenhurst, Ont., man charged after restaurant customer assaulted

“They entered through a window,” Bracebridge OPP Const. Samantha Bigley told Global News. “There was no damage to the building.”

Bigley said the break-in took place in the area that’s closest to the shipyards and that police are looking for any video surveillance that may have been taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Major fire in Bracebridge under investigation
Major fire in Bracebridge under investigation
