Crime

Gravenhurst, Ont., man charged after restaurant customer assaulted

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 12:58 pm
The suspect was also charged with assault just under two weeks ago following an incident that reportedly involved sanitizer in Gravenhurst. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Gravenhurst, Ont., man is facing a second assault charge in two weeks after a customer at a Muskoka Road South restaurant was assaulted early Saturday morning.

At 6:15 a.m., a man was reported to be causing a disturbance at the restaurant.

Read more: Employee in Gravenhurst, Ont., assaulted following incident involving sanitizer, OPP say

Police say the man was previously issued a trespassing notice for the business, but he tried to enter the restaurant anyway before he was asked to leave.

Trending Stories

Officers say the man then responded by smashing a window and assaulting a patron before he fled on foot.

Police found the man a short time later and arrested him.

Read more: Orillia man with minor injuries after hitting tree with motorcycle in Gravenhurst, Ont.

Travis Gostick, 30, from Gravenhurst, was subsequently charged with assault with a weapon, assault, mischief, cocaine possession and failure to comply with a probation order.

He will appear in Bracebridge court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.

Gostick was charged with assault just under two weeks ago following an incident that involved sanitizer at the Fabricare Cleaning Centre in Gravenhurst.

