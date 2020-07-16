Employee in Gravenhurst, Ont., assaulted following incident involving sanitizer: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Fabricare Cleaning Centre employee in Gravenhurst, Ont., was assaulted on Wednesday morning following an incident that involved sanitizer, Bracebridge OPP say.

Police say the employee noted that a man at the business wasn’t a customer, so they asked him to leave.

The man then took a bottle of sanitizer and threw it outside, which required the employee to pick it up, officers say.

During the interaction, the man allegedly assaulted the employee.

Travis Gostick, 30, from Gravenhurst, was subsequently charged with assault and theft under $5,000.

He will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge in September.