Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Employee in Gravenhurst, Ont., assaulted following incident involving sanitizer: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 12:57 pm
Police say the employee noted that the man wasn't a customer, so they asked him to leave.
Police say the employee noted that the man wasn't a customer, so they asked him to leave.

A Fabricare Cleaning Centre employee in Gravenhurst, Ont., was assaulted on Wednesday morning following an incident that involved sanitizer, Bracebridge OPP say.

Police say the employee noted that a man at the business wasn’t a customer, so they asked him to leave.

Read more: Orillia OPP investigating ‘serious’ crash in Oro-Medonte, 1 with life-threatening injuries

The man then took a bottle of sanitizer and threw it outside, which required the employee to pick it up, officers say.

During the interaction, the man allegedly assaulted the employee.

Read more: 18-year-old man charged with arson following Alliston, Ont., fire

Travis Gostick, 30, from Gravenhurst, was subsequently charged with assault and theft under $5,000.

He will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge in September.

