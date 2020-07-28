Menu

Crime

Hamilton man faces drug charges after caught with licence plates reported stolen: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 11:21 am
Hamilton police say they seized $16,000 in street drugs and arrested two men in downtown on Monday, July 28, 2020.
A Hamilton man is facing multiple drug-related charges after he was caught with reportedly stolen licence plates at a residence in downtown.

Investigators say a home near Wellington Street North and Wilson Street was under surveillance on Monday afternoon when two men exited, walked to a white BMW sedan and took a set of licence plates out of the trunk.

Police say one of the two was arrested without incident, however, the other fled into the home after seeing officers. He eventually escaped police through a rear exit of the house.

Read more: Police looking for Porsche believed to be abandoned on Hamilton Mountain

During a search of the home, officers discovered another man hiding and in possession of an airsoft handgun and flare gun.

He was taken into custody after officers learned there was a warrant for his arrest.

Police say they seized nearly $16,000 in illegal street drugs and stolen property.

A 29-year-old from Hamilton is facing nine charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property.

Another man, of no fixed address, is facing a charge of failing to comply with a release order.

