Crime

Police looking for Porsche believed to be abandoned on Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 10:44 am
Hamilton police believe a black 2019 Porsche Cayenne, stolen on July 18, may have been abandoned on the Mountain.
Hamilton police believe a black 2019 Porsche Cayenne, stolen on July 18, may have been abandoned on the Mountain. Hamilton Police Service

Police say a black 2019 Porsche Cayenne that was reported stolen may have been ditched somewhere on Hamilton Mountain after it was taken in a “targeted” theft a little over a week ago.

Detectives believe the vehicle is connected to a string of night-time residential break and enters in which suspects have been targeting houses and garages and stealing electronics, wallets and keys for vehicles.

Read more: Firefighters battle massive townhouse complex blaze in Hamilton

The Porsche was taken on July 18 after the suspects entered a residence near Upper James Street and the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway and took the keys to the vehicle, according to investigators.

It’s believed the alleged thieves have since dumped the car and it may not be far from the address where it was taken.

The plates on the vehicle are BWTW 853.

Anyone with information can reach police at (905) 546-3851, 905-546-8967, leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit anonymous tips online.

HamiltonHamilton PoliceLincoln Alexander Parkwayupper james streetLincoln M. Alexander Parkwaystolen Porscheabandoned porscheblack porsche cayenne
