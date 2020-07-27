Firefighters battle massive townhouse complex blaze in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

HAMILTON – Firefighters were called out early this morning to battle a massive blaze in a townhouse complex in Hamilton, Ont.

The Hamilton Fire Department has tweeted that the multi-alarm inferno in the Stoney Creek area had engulfed “at least 11 townhouse units.”

Video footage from the scene showed towering flames and smoke pouring from the structures.

There was no immediate word of any injuries resulting from the blaze.

There was also no early indication about what caused the fire.

The fire department said it would update the situation later this morning.

Story continues below advertisement