Canada

Firefighters battle massive townhouse complex blaze in Hamilton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Hamilton police arson investigators and the Office of the Fire Marshal are trying to determine the cause of a "suspicious" fire at an empty warehouse on Barton Street East.
Hamilton police arson investigators and the Office of the Fire Marshal are trying to determine the cause of a "suspicious" fire at an empty warehouse on Barton Street East. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

HAMILTON – Firefighters were called out early this morning to battle a massive blaze in a townhouse complex in Hamilton, Ont.

The Hamilton Fire Department has tweeted that the multi-alarm inferno in the Stoney Creek area had engulfed “at least 11 townhouse units.”

Video footage from the scene showed towering flames and smoke pouring from the structures.

There was no immediate word of any injuries resulting from the blaze.

There was also no early indication about what caused the fire.

The fire department said it would update the situation later this morning.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
