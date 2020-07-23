Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Fire destroys building in Flamborough, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 8:18 am
Hamilton fire officials say a large building in Flamborough, Ont., was destroyed by fire on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Hamilton fire officials say a large building in Flamborough, Ont., was destroyed by fire on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Hamilton Fire Department

The Hamilton Fire Department says a large building on Middletown Road in Flamborough, Ont., was destroyed by a blaze on Wednesday night.

Crews arrived just before 8 p.m. at a business at 624 Middletown Rd. called MTL Recycling, not far from Elements Casino.

Read more: Coronavirus — Video shows large crowds and little physical distancing in Niagara Falls

In a report, the Hamilton Fire Department said a 5,500-square-metre (60,000-square-foot) structure suffered an estimated $1.2 million in damage.

Crews from more than 20 fire units remained at the scene after midnight dousing hot spots, according to Hamilton fire officials.

Trending Stories

The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal and the Ministry of the Environment have been notified.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonStructure FireHamilton FireHamilton Fire DepartmentFlamboroughConcession Road 4elements casinoflamborough fireconcession road 4 westFlamborough commercial fireFlamborugh firemiddletown roadmtl recycling
Flyers
More weekly flyers