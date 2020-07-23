Fire destroys building in Flamborough, Ont.

The Hamilton Fire Department says a large building on Middletown Road in Flamborough, Ont., was destroyed by a blaze on Wednesday night.
Crews arrived just before 8 p.m. at a business at 624 Middletown Rd. called MTL Recycling, not far from Elements Casino.
In a report, the Hamilton Fire Department said a 5,500-square-metre (60,000-square-foot) structure suffered an estimated $1.2 million in damage.
Crews from more than 20 fire units remained at the scene after midnight dousing hot spots, according to Hamilton fire officials.
The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal and the Ministry of the Environment have been notified.
