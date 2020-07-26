Firefighters battling blaze in Richmond Hill townhouse complex

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters are on scene of a fire in a Richmond Hill townhouse complex on Sunday.

Emergency services responded to a call at around 2 p.m. about a fire on Weldrick Road East.

York police said homes in the area have been evacuated.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Images from social media show visible flames coming out of what appears to be multiple rooftops.

More to come.

Richmond Hill Fire @75 Weldrick Rd East Townhouse complex pic.twitter.com/nPO8EBak6q — Sandor (@sandorzs) July 26, 2020

