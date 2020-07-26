Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Firefighters battling blaze in Richmond Hill townhouse complex

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted July 26, 2020 3:55 pm
Scene of a fire in a Richmond Hill townhouse complex.
Scene of a fire in a Richmond Hill townhouse complex. Twitter/Sandorzs

Firefighters are on scene of a fire in a Richmond Hill townhouse complex on Sunday.

Emergency services responded to a call at around 2 p.m. about a fire on Weldrick Road East.

York police said homes in the area have been evacuated.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Images from social media show visible flames coming out of what appears to be multiple rooftops.

Trending Stories

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
York Regional PoliceRichmond HillYork PoliceYork fireYork Region FireRichmond Hill FireRichmond Hill Townhouse Fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers