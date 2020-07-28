Hamilton police say stabbing death of Brock Beck may be tied to ‘road rage’ incident in Binbrook

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have released images of a suspect vehicle they believe is connected to the stabbing death of a young man during an altercation at a Binbrook, Ont., home early on Sunday morning.

Detectives say they are seeking a white sedan and its occupants who may have been ‘fuelled by road rage’ in the incident with 20-year-old victim Brock Beck at the intersection of Binbrook Road and Highway 56.

Police are asking the occupants of the white sedan to come forward.

In an update on Tuesday, investigators say they have completed over a dozen interviews in regards to the stabbing that left Beck dead and another 16-year-old boy injured in the driveway of 3063 Binbrook Rd.

It’s now believed that alcohol was a factor and that Beck attended a private party with about seven people when he was confronted by the suspects.

Police say there was a confrontation between Beck and the occupants of the white sedan before he arrived at the Binbrook address around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Detectives say a white sedan, caught on security camera footage from a Binbrook home, may have carried the suspects who stabbed 20-year-old Brock Beck in Binbrook on July 26, 2020. Hamilton Police Service

The suspects are said to have no prior connection to Beck or anyone at the party.

The vehicle of interest fled eastbound from the scene on Binbrook Road and then headed northbound on Highway 56 toward Hamilton, according to detectives.

Police have little in terms of a description of all the suspects involved but did say one is a man with a perm-style haircut and a muscular build while another was a male with longer hair pushed back.

The 20-year-old Beck was the son of former NHL player Barry Beck, who once played for the New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings.

On Sunday, the elder Beck showed his grief and shared pictures of a young Brock in a Facebook post.

Beck also questioned why anyone would “stab him multiple times” and said Brock’s mother was “devastated.”

One of the deceased’s friends from Nova Scotia, where Beck was attending college to study mental health, said he will be remembered for his “heart of gold.”

“One thing I have learned for quite sometime now that you can’t take life for granted. You are not promised tomorrow. You had a heart of gold! Rest peacefully pal,” Brent Lundrigan said in a Facebook post.

Beck’s stabbing death is the city’s 10th homicide of 2020.

Anyone who might have security video or camera images of the incident – believed to have happened between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on July 26 – is being asked to reach out to police at 905-546-4067, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

