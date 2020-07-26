Hamilton police investigating after man in his 20s found dead

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say they are investigating after a man in his 20s was found dead Sunday.

Police said the incident happened early Sunday at an address on Binbrook Road.

The investigation is ongoing and police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

The incident marks the city’s 10th homicide of 2020.

More to come.

Major Crime continues to investigate a homicide in #HamOnt at an address on Binbrook Road. Police have closed several roads, so please avoid the area. It is early in the investigation and more details will be released as they become available. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 26, 2020

Major Crime is investigating the 10th homicide in #HamOnt after a male in his 20s was found deceased. Anyone with information, please call Det. David Brewster at 905-546-4067. The investigation is in its infancy and more details will be released as they become available. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 26, 2020