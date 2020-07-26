Hamilton police investigating after man in his 20s found dead

Hamilton police say they are investigating after a man in his 20s was found dead Sunday.
Police said the incident happened early Sunday at an address on Binbrook Road.
The investigation is ongoing and police said more information will be released as it becomes available.
The incident marks the city’s 10th homicide of 2020.
More to come.
