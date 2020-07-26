Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police investigating after man in his 20s found dead

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted July 26, 2020 9:47 am
Hamilton police are investigating the city's 10th homicide of 2020.
Hamilton police are investigating the city's 10th homicide of 2020. Andrew Collins/Global News

Hamilton police say they are investigating after a man in his 20s was found dead Sunday.

Police said the incident happened early Sunday at an address on Binbrook Road.

Read more: Demonstrators paint ‘Defund The Police’ in front of Hamilton city hall before board meeting

The investigation is ongoing and police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

The incident marks the city’s 10th homicide of 2020.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHamilton PoliceHamilton homicideHamilton DeathBinbrook RoadMan Dead Binbrook RoadMan Dead Hamilton
Flyers
More weekly flyers